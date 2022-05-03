Natural Gas (UNG) Explodes Higher, Eyes Overhead Price Target

Inflation is felt the most with food and energy. Today we look at the latter, focusing on rising natural gas prices.

In particular, we look at the “weekly” chart of the United States Natural Gas Fund ETF (UNG). And, as you can see, prices are exploding higher.

The rise over the past two years has been strong. And this strength has price breaking out of an 8-year falling channel at (1).

This has created a vacuum in which price can rally all the way up to resistance at $36. This resistance comes into play at the two prior peaks.

Will momentum carry price there in short order? Natty gas is red-hot! Stay tuned!

U.S. Natural Gas Fund ETF “weekly” Chart

