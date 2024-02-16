Natural Gas Crashes Into Historic Price Support!

It’s been a rough go for Natural Gas prices.

Even with elevated inflation numbers, Natural Gas is still in crash mode.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

Today’s Natural Gas chart highlights the crash in Natural Gas prices. Natty has fallen nearly 50 percent in just 25 days!! That is the 2nd largest 25-day decline in Natural Gas history.

And it is currently testing important lows, a support area that dates back 25-years (1999) at (1).

In my humble opinion, this is a critically important support test following a rare decline. Will Natural Gas bulls show up here? Stay tuned!

Natural Gas Price Chart

