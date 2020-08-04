Nasdaq Makes New Highs to Start August, But Financial Stocks Remain Weak

New month, new all-time highs for the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 stock indices. Clearly, COVID era investors are in love with large cap tech stocks and online retailers.

In today’s stock market video, I discuss relevant news and investing themes, highlight leading and lagging sectors, and discuss trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

New Highs For QQQ as it Regains Momentum

Consumer Sectors Show Signs of Relative Weakness…

…But Online Retail is at New Highs

Financials Refuse to Get Off the Mat

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – August 4, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.