Nasdaq 100 Index Momentum Slows, Could Spur Pullback

We are turning bearish on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Indexes here.

Momentum and trend indicators are turning lower. The Nasdaq 100 lost its short-term uptrend line last week and this (combined with slowing momentum) could lead to a pullback.

Immediate downside risks project to the 50-day moving average (initially).

That said, a move back above 12,500 that sticks would neutralize our short-term bearish stance on the Nasdaq 100.

