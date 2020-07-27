Nasdaq 100 Futures Trigger Trading Buy Signal

The Nasdaq 100 August Futures triggered two buy signals this morning.

The first chart (above) is from trading software that my firm uses and has proprietary algorithms on multiple timeframes and gives buy and sell signals.

The white “diamond” below today’s price is such a buy signal. And offers a low risk with a stop just below.

The last three signals were successful with given long entries for traders (short-term).

The second chart below shows the “ellipse” buy signal that was also triggered at this low.

A long trade here, if successful, should initially target 11200 (highlighted on the chart below).

