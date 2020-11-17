Moderna Vaccine News Sends Global Stock Markets To Record Highs

Global stock markets surged on Monday as Moderna announced positive news regarding COVID-19 vaccine. Several global stock market indexes made new record highs.
In today’s video, we discuss the latest news, analyze the major stock market indexes, screen for new and emerging industry leadership, and highlight trending stocks. Here’s a recap:
Moderna Vaccine Sends Markets to Record Highs
Sector Rotation Remains a Theme, Financials Next?
Screening for Potential “New” Leadership
Europe on the Verge of Outperforming SPY
Stock Market Today Video – November 17, 2020
