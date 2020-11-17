Moderna Vaccine News Sends Global Stock Markets To Record Highs

Global stock markets surged on Monday as Moderna announced positive news regarding COVID-19 vaccine. Several global stock market indexes made new record highs.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest news, analyze the major stock market indexes, screen for new and emerging industry leadership, and highlight trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

Moderna Vaccine Sends Markets to Record Highs

Sector Rotation Remains a Theme, Financials Next?

Screening for Potential “New” Leadership

Europe on the Verge of Outperforming SPY

Stock Market Today Video – November 17, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.