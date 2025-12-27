Mish’s Stock Market Outlook for 2026

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday!

I have been busy finishing my Outlook for 2026.

But before you dive in, allow me to turn your attention to Page 3. On Page 3, we announce that our Economic Modern Family Animated Series has officially launched!!! On Page 3, you’ll find the links to follow.

PLEASE, go to our YouTube Channel, watch the content we have shared to date (with plenty more to come).

Additionally, here are 10 bullets capturing the most important concepts from my Fire Horse 2026 Outlook:

1️⃣ Yang Fire Horse = Confidence, volatility, bold growth, and rapid market rotation

2️⃣ Bullish bias Jan–July 2026, then choppier but still constructive into 2027

3️⃣ Top beneficiary sectors: Shipping, Transportation/Logistics, Telecom/Comms, Media & Entertainment, Banking/Precious Metals

4️⃣ Likely laggards: Agriculture, non-precious mining, traditional construction, Earth-heavy industries, and relative underperformance in Healthcare

5️⃣ 2025 review confirmed our framework: EM, metals, semis, AI led, while crypto led until October; Bitcoin, retail, transports, regional banks lagged

6️⃣ 2026 Market Personality: Risk assets more active, speculative leadership, Asia strengthens, metals keep rising, defensives lag unless Fed eases aggressively

7️⃣ Modern Family Positioning 2026: Leaders = SMH / IBB / Crypto; Improving = IWM; Mixed = IYT; Struggling = XRT, KRE

8️⃣ Playbook: Watch the Jan–July 6-month calendar range, rotate toward Fire sectors, use Family members as macro health diagnostics

9️⃣ Meta Megatrend Theme: Infrastructure for a New World — investing in energy grid, AI build-out, supply chains, security, health, and productivity

🔟 Cross-cutting innovation drivers: AI everywhere, tokenization & decentralization, energy resilience, biotech/longevity, robotics automation and space

We wish you a very Healthy and Happy New Year!

