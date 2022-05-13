Microstrategy Stock Crash Gets Crypto Bulls Attention!

Microstrategy is a tech company selling its enterprise software solutions and analytics (platform)… but it is better known for something else…

It’s CEO Michael Saylor is a bitcoin whale. And he has been investing significant amounts of the companies reserves in Bitcoin. He even secured a term loan using bitcoin as collateral.

So Microstrategy is a bitcoin play as much as anything else. Well, bitcoin and the cryptocurrency space has been hit hard of late, with Bitcoin falling under $30K and other crypto coins tanking.

This is also illustrated through today’s “monthly” chart of Microstrategy (MSTR).

As you can see, MSTR has been trading within a rising trend channel for the past 2 decades. And after hitting the topside of the channel and its 61% Fib retrace of all-time highs, Microstrategy’s stock price has fallen 90%.

It is now testing 20-year rising trend support at (1). Crypto bulls are hoping this support holds. If not, it would be a big warning sign to the cryptocurrency arena.

$MSTR Microstrategy “monthly” Stock Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.