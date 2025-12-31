Micron Stock (MU) Breakout Leading Semiconductors Higher

The “Santa” rally hasn’t materialized the way that bulls would have liked it to have.

Instead of a broad-based stair step climb higher into early January, we have seen a sideways to lower move with stock-picking pockets of leadership.

One of those stocks is Micron (NASDAQ: MU). Micron has broken out to new highs and hopes to drag the Semiconductors sector to new highs as well.

Tech leadership is paramount to a broader rally, so its worth keeping an eye on stocks with leadership qualities AS WELL AS the broader tech indices to see if they breakout to new highs.

$MU Micron Stock Chart

Here we can see the clean breakout over price resistance at $260. As long as $260 (now support) holds, MU should ascend well above $300 before encountering another trading top.

