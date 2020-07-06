Market Outlook (July 6): Are Key Commodities On Verge of Breakout?

Based of stock market futures, the 3 day weekend did nothing to slow the recent equities rally. All major indices are pointing strongly higher.

In today’s video, we discuss key levels to watch on the major stock market indices, gold, crude oil, and key sectors and stocks. We also discuss emerging market themes. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally to Close the Holiday Week…

– …Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Trades to New All-Time Highs

– Commodities on the Verge of a Breakout?

– New Highs For Gold (GLD); Crude Oil Tests a Key Resistance Point

Stock Market Today Video – July 6, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.