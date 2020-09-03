Market Breadth Strong But Stock Indices Extended

It’s been a long and steady move higher for the stock market. Investors started September on a strong note following a record month of gains in August. This begs the question, how much longer can this go before a legitimate pullback?

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, look at technical price indicators on the major stock market indices, while highlighting trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Extend Further to the Upside

Small Cap Stocks Push to the Top of the Recent Price Range

Stock Market Breadth Remains Strong But Still Diverging

Screening For Overwrite Candidates

Stock Market Today Video – September 3, 2020

