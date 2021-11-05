Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI) Breaking Out of Cup & Handle Pattern

By
Chris Kimble
-
macom tech stock ticker mtsi breakout cup and handle pattern buy signal chart

With the U.S. stock market in bull-mode and tech stocks surging, there is no shortage of strong stocks out there.

Today, we share a tech stock that is breaking out of a very bullish price cup with handle pattern: Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI).

As you can see, MTSI’s stock price formed a very large “cup” pattern from 2017 to 2020. And over the past year, the “handle” took shape.

At that point, it was simply a waiting game to see if/when price would breakout. Well, that happened this week, with MTSI moving from $69 to up over $75.

Catalysts include strong earnings and rising analyst price targets (i.e. Barclays). Traders will have to watch the breakout zone to ensure that MTSI remains a winner but so far, so good.

Could Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI) be the next big winner? Stay tuned!

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR