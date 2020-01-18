Kospi 100 Hits Initial Price Target, More Upside Ahead

The base pattern that Korea’s Kospi 100 came out of is very bullish.

We highlight the initial target being hit this week, as this is a zone that we can expect a short-term pause/pullback.

Aggressive traders can take some profits here and buy a pullback.

Longer-term traders / active investors may want to stay long (and/or trade around positions) for our next target of 2550.

We are still bullish on the Kospi and Korean stocks from a trend trading stand point, we just want investors to be aware of a potential pullback here.

Here’s the chart with analysis.

Kospi 100 Chart

