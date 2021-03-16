KB Homes Stock Price Breaking Out (Buy Signal)

KB Homes stock price continues to impress investors with its relentless move higher.

This month, KB Homes stock (KBH) is breaking out above resistance to new highs. This is a strong buy signal.

I have a near-term price target of $53, using our MFU (money flow unit) analysis. One could hedge a trading long with the Homebuilders ETF (XHB), if necessary to reduce risk.

Also to note that DHI is setting up in a similar pattern and would be a second choice for a long in this group.

$KBH – KB Homes Stock Chart

The author or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.