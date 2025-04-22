Is Viking Therapeutics Stock (VKTX) Nearing A Bottom?

With earnings scheduled for the 23rd, Viking Therapeutic’s (NASDAQ: VKTX) first-quarter investor call is expected to center around key pipeline updates.

The spotlight will be on three clinical candidates: VK2735 (targeting obesity), VK2809 (for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH), and VK0214 (for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, or X-ALD).

Our primary interest lies in VK2735, given our broader thesis that obesity treatments — and the transformative effects of weight loss — represent a powerful and growing trend in the consumer health space.

Founded in 2012, Viking is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company. One benchmark in this space is tirzepatide, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist approved by the FDA and marketed under the brand names Mounjaro® and Zepbound® in multiple dosages and formulations.

While we wait for the earnings report to be posted along with the forward guidance predictions, the chart looks interesting.

For starters, VKTX had a classic reversal bottom the week of April 7th.

Secondly, it outperforms the benchmark on the Leadership indicator.

Thirdly, the momentum, while not above its 50-DMA on real motion, is getting closer.

The weekly chart is also interesting.

VKTX is in Distribution and not a Bear Phase.

Most interesting is the 200-week moving average (green), which is a huge support area for price.

The price is also trading where it was at the end of 2023, before it exploded up to $100 and peaked.

While some patience is required, a weekly close above $24.50 is a good start.

The risk is then nominal, and the reward can be more than 4-5 times the risk.

