Is the US Dollar Nearing Bottom? Or Is It Different This Time?

The U.S. Dollar ran into a perfect storm in 2020: a pandemic (Coronavirus), an easy Federal Reserve, and trillions of dollars in government stimulus.

The result has been a steep decline in the greenback.

Looking at today’s chart, however, suggests that the US Dollar may be nearing a bottom. That is, if recent history proves true.

The Dollar is testing its 9 year bullish up-trend support at (1) and US Dollar bulls are disappearing. In fact, investors are the least bullish the US Dollars (20% bulls) since 2011 at (2). Notice that each time the Dollar tested support with few Dollar bulls, it rallied higher.

Time for a rally? Or will this time be different?

