Is $SNAP Stock Collapse Nearing “Eiffel Tower” Completion?

The 2022 bear market has seen several stocks fall sharply, especially tech stocks.

And this has made it easy to find “eiffel tower” patterns of late in the tech sector.

What’s an eiffel tower pattern, you say? Just check out today’s chart of Snap, Inc. (SNAP).

Gains gone in a snap of the fingers

Below is a “weekly” chart of SNAP. As you can see, the stock rose very sharply before declining sharply… forming an eiffel tower pattern.

The question for SNAP now is at what level is the Eiffel tower complete? $10 or $5 price support? Stay tuned!

$SNAP Snap Inc “weekly” Stock Chart

