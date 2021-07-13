Is it Time to Watch the Agricultural Tech Trend?

Supply chain issues have become a common term heard throughout 2021 now that companies are struggling to bring back pre-pandemic supply levels. With that said, scaling supply is not so easy and takes time.

This is especially tough within the agricultural space which operates on cycles and can take multiple years to increase yields.

Therefore, the agricultural technology trend is becoming even more critical to the way we farm and produce food.

This problem opens the door, not only for innovative companies but for investors who see the trend unfolding.

Agricultural technology generally refers to any technology involved in farming from genetically modified seeds to new machinery, water/soil management, and more.

Currently, companies such as Origin Agritech (SEED) and AppHarvest (APPH), are on our watchlist. Here’s a look at these two agricultural technology stocks:

SEED’s recent burst in price action gives it some of the strongest momentum, however next, we would like to see it confirm a recuperation phase with 2 daily closes over its 50-Day moving average at $10.75.

Additionally, APPH also needs a break over its 50-DMA, for it has resistance nearby at $15.30 dating back to 03/05.

Once it clears the 50-DMA, the next major resistance level comes in at $20.00.

For more Agri-tech picks and trade parameters, click the link below.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis and Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) is trading at new highs.

Russell 2000 (IWM) is trading in a choppy price area. The Russell 2000 etf needs to make new highs above 234.50 area.

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) needs to clear 351.09

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is holding near it all-time highs.

KRE (Regional Banks) needs to stay over 63.63.

SMH (Semiconductors) 245 is main price support area, while 262.50 is price resistance.

IYT (Transportation) 251.78 is price support.

IBB (Biotechnology) 159 is price support area, while 165.79 is price resistance.

XRT (Retail) 99.24 is primary price resistance.

