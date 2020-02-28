Is It Time To Sell Treasury Bonds (TLT)?

The 20-Year+ US Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has risen sharply of late as panic has pushed investors into safe havens like bonds.

The TLT has achieved its upside target at the MFU-4 level of 155.50 and I believe it is a good time to take profits and sell the treasury bonds ETF (TLT).

I first highlighted this buying opportunity in our November 19, 2019, in a Technical Tuesday report when the TLT hit an ellipse buy.

As price advanced, I was able to generate the MFU-4 target, which ended up being slightly above the MOB band we highlighted back then.

As you can see, this has been a very nice trade and is now time to sell treasury bonds (TLT) from our perspective.

Below we show the current and previous buy chart of the TLT.

Current $TLT Chart

Previous $TLT Chart

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.