Is It Time to Buy Netflix Stock (NFLX) and Sell Disney (DIS)?

Our trading models produce several long and short ideas each week.

Today, I share an interesting trade regarding two big names: Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).

One of our models produced a buy signal on NFLX and our complementary research supports that signal.

Upside trading momentum is picking up and crossing higher as well (another bullish indicator).

Again, this is a “trading” signal so it’s short-term in nature and needs to be managed with a plan and stops.

I believe Disney (DIS) would be a good hedge for long/short Portfolio Managers.

Our models and analysis show DIS scoring poorly relative to NFLX.

