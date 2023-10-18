Is It Time For Utilities Stocks To Stop Stinking Up The Joint?

It’s been a tough environment for the Utilities Sector.

The ETF (XLU) has underperformed for months and really stunk it up in recent weeks.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that XLU declined 19% in 2020, tagging its uptrend line at (1) before rallying sharply. Fast forward to today and we can see that XLU decline nearly 15% at (2) while testing its rising trend line and lateral support at (3).

The decline looks to be a bullish set up as long as XLU stays above support at (3).

Are stinky Utilities ready to reverse higher? Stay tuned!

$XLU Utilities Sector ETF “weekly” Chart

