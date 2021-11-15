Is Dominos Pizza’s Stock Price Headed To $600?

As stocks push higher once more, new buy setups are emerging.

Today, we look at Dominos Pizza stock (DPZ) which is moving higher after breaking out above key down-trend resistance.

So what could be next for investors in Dominos Pizza stock?

Well, we have seen strong momentum off the October price low and a bullish money flow unit has formed producing an initial price target of $561. A longer term target of $615 has also emerged.

Dominos looks like a stock that should continue to see money flow in the days/weeks ahead. We are bullish here for a swing trade (with a stop).

$DPZ – Dominos Pizza Stock Price Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.