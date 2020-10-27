Investors Weigh Spike In COVID Cases and Earnings

The stock market has come under pressure just one week away from election day. Stocks are selling off this week as COVID cases spike and uncertainty looms with the presidential election. We are also facing a deluge of corporate earnings.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing news and themes, highlight and analyze sector performance, and look at trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

COVID cases and software earnings (SAP) weigh on equities.

Technology’s relative trend is being put to the test.

If Consumer Staples joined the Utilities we would be concerned.

Communication services has a big week ahead.

Stock Market Today Video – October 27, 2020

