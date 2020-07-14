Investors Turn Attention To Financial Sector (XLF)

Last night I focused my analysis on the Junk Bonds Sector ETF (JNK).

As it has been underperforming, I wanted to give a head’s up in case it failed a key support area.

However, it not only held over the 101 area, it rallied to close up 0.97%.

With risk appetite still a thing, I turn back to the Financial Sector (XLF) now that earnings season has begun.

JP Morgan (JPM) reported well with a surprise lift from auto loans.

Wells Fargo (WFC) did not do so well.

Wells Fargo has had issues with fake accounts, large fees and is the only bank that could not stand the recent bank stress tests.

They were already required to lower dividends, so today’s poor results leading to a huge dividend reduction is not healthy for that bank.

Nevertheless, with more banks to go, the Financial Sector ETF (XLF) closed well.

The banks that have an investment arm are projected to do better.

With the rollback of the Volcker Rule, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Citicorp (big banks) are allowed to invest money in equities.

Although I have yet to see evidence of that, that deregulation can help spur profits for the banks as well (assuming the market does not fall apart).

The Financial ETF XLF has entered a better phase going from bearish to recovery.

This is key to the whole market picture right now.

If XLF and the big banks can hold up or even better, remain positive, it’s possible that money will rotate out of tech and into the financials in the next few days.

That is a better story for a projected improvement in the economy for the 4th quarter and beyond.

The stock market is forward thinking.

S&P 500 (SPY) When gaps get filled, especially ones that leave an exhaustion island, pay attention

Russell 2000 (IWM) 137 support 146.00 resistance

Dow (DIA) Unconfirmed accumulation phase-needs to confirm

Nasdaq (QQQ) Reversal top did not confirm-so there

KRE (Regional Banks) 34.00 key support

SMH (Semiconductors) 160 pivotal

IYT (Transportation) Very encouraging move in this sector. 173 resistance

IBB (Biotechnology) Good comeback

XRT (Retail) 43.40 pivotal

Volatility Index (VXX) Unconfirmed bullish phase did not confirm

Junk Bonds (JNK) 104.50 resistance 101.50

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) 134.90 support key

The author may have a position in the mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.