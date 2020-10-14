Investors Resilient As Stimulus and Vaccines Remain Elusive

The major US stock market indexes continue to rise in the face of vast economic uncertainty. Whether it be the post-posed stimulus or disappointing vaccine and/or corporate earnings news, investors are there to hit the buy button.

In today’s video, I discuss several of these investing themes, along with sharing my technical analysis of the major stock market indexes. I also look at trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Stocks drift sideways as vaccines and stimulus remain in the distance.

Investor sentiment becomes more greedy… again.

Major US ETFs are near-term overbought.

Personality change for the capital markets?

Stock Market Today Video – October 14, 2020

