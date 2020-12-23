Investors Cheer Holidays With Stock Market Indices at All-Time Highs

The U.S. stock market indices continue to grind higher (into all-time highs) as investors celebrate the holiday season.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, technical price indicators on the major stock indices, as well as trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

Investor sentiment is still very bullish but moderating as stock market grinds sideways to higher.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and large cap tech stocks are showing improving strength.

Defensive stocks (ie. utilities stocks) continue to struggle.

Stock Market Today Video – December 23, 2020

