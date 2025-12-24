Investment Themes for 2026 with a Coiled Spring Stock Market

Let’s start this Daily with some crowing. But in a good way.

In December 2024, I gave the Money Show 2 picks for 2025.

Here is Rivian, whose price hit over $22 a share Friday!

I am so happy for anyone who bought it and held it and quite pleased with my commitment to this stock.

Check it out:

For this weekend’s market update (note we will release my Outlook 2026 soon), I am highlighting the major points from my second segment of Financial Compass, with host ⁠Todd M. Schoenberger.

We talked about:

Why I’m skeptical of headline CPI numbers The next dollar direction How I rely on price, rotation and intermarket relationships The Year of the Yang Fire Horse 2026 versus 1966 The “Economic Modern Family,” strength in regional banks How Bitcoin could be a “coiled spring,” Oil’s potential move toward $60, and opportunities in copper, silver, uranium, and nuclear energy

With parallels between 1966 (Fire Horse year) and 2026 these similarities suggest volatility, upheaval, innovation, and bold shifts coming.

Note: Take astrology influences casually—not trading daily by it, but using themes to guide areas of focus vs. avoidance

For example:

China–Taiwan tensions, unresolved global conflict zones, and geopolitical instability. In 1966 we saw the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Biotech breakthroughs shifting from symptom treatment to true cures, fueled by AI and immunology. In 1966, the first artificial heart transplant occurred.

Banking & finance moving toward digitalization, tokenization, and deregulation—echoing the transformational ATM moment in 1966

Cultural & media shifts similar to 1966; Disney licensing legacy characters provides new monetization paths, Walt Disney died in 1966

Space race 2.0 underway with exploration, robotics, and potential market activity like SpaceX listings. Russia lands on the moon in 1966

Environmental echoes: wildfires, disasters, and structural stress risks. Huge fires in California and on a naval ship in 1966

Despite weaker jobs data, resilience exists in a nuanced consumer strength (XRT). In 1966 consumer spending was growing but not outpacing the broader economy.

Labor market is changing: AI skills, content creation, investing platforms, and alternative income streams. 1966 labor boom was industrial.

2026 labor boom is AI + automation augmented.

Idea of universal income gaining philosophical traction among influential leaders. In 1966 there was Great Society Programs and strong unions plus, early discussions of negative income tax / guaranteed minimum income began emerging in policy circles by the late ’60s

Crypto “coiled spring”: heavy whale accumulation, range compression, upside potential if BTC breaks above key levels. In 1966, gold was the non-government store of value.

Oil outlook: geopolitical uncertainty vs. declining rig counts; $60 remains a meaningful pivot; watch price, not headlines. Oil price shocks of the 1970s had not yet occurred by 1966; global supplies were relatively abundant, and U.S. production dominated export markets.

Commodities outlook: metals strong, uranium & nuclear interesting, silver dips = opportunity, natural gas not dismissed.

Electrification theme: copper, silver, uranium central; structural shortages remain. In 1966, overall price indices showed commodity price increases across most categories, contributing to the broader inflation environment of the mid-1960s

