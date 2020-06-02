Inside the Stock Market Rally: A Short-Term Outlook for Leading Industry Groups (ETFs)

During long-term bull markets (decades), shorter-term advances during the cycle expansions (often 2-4 years in duration) rise to a minor deviation from the long-term trend (200-week sma), or the mean (equilibrium) before correcting.

For broad stock indexes, the deviation generally reaches 30% – 40% above the 200-week simple moving average (sma) and for leading industry groups / sectors it can reach +/-50%.

Once the index, industry group or sector rallies to those levels it will pause through a corrective process or on occasion, decline to the vicinity of the 200-week sma (see the recent cyclical bear market) before discovering support.

If the advances reach 100% above the mean investors should consider the possibility of a bubble.

We will apply those metrics to some of the leading industry groups / sectors that have rallied to new price highs in recent days to evaluate the opportunity for further gains.

The ETFs cover cloud computing, biotechnology, tech-software sector, cyber security, internet, and online retail.

SKYY (First Trust Cloud Computing) – Weekly Chart

SKYY is currently trading just over 40% above equilibrium, but not the highest reading since the introduction of the fund. In 2018 it reached 50% before there was a mild correction. Potential for further upside in the short-term.

FDN (First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index) – Weekly Chart

Since the introduction of FDN it has established most short-term price highs in a wide range between 40% – 60% deviation from the 200-week sma. Currently, FDN still has room to rally.

IGV (North America Tech – Software) – Weekly

IGV is trading near the highest deviation readings (50%) recorded in mid-2018 and early 2020. Potential for a short-term pause in the current cyclical expansion.

ARKG (ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector) – Weekly

In mid-May ARKG registered an 80% deviation from the 200-week sma. An instrument needs to get over 100% before we begin to consider a bubble. The bearish outside week may mark the beginning of a corrective process for ARKG.

HACK (PureFunds ISE Cyber Security) – Weekly Chart

A relativity new ETF, HACK is trading at a similar deviation as in the first half of 2019 and early 2020, but well below the peak in September 2018. Leading groups tend to reach +/-50% before a correction, suggesting that HACK still has room to rally.

IBUY (Amplify Online Retail) – Weekly Chart

IBUY has reached the upper bound of a normal rally phase. Relatively new issues can be tricky because they still do not have a clear price tendency. On face value there is an above average probability that a corrective process will take hold soon.

After a historical rally from the March lows it is normal for some leading industry groups / sectors to flash overbought readings based on their deviation from the 200-week sma.

In the six ETFs mentioned above, three show room for further upside in the short-term and the other three have reached bounds that have defined the highs of a normal rally phase.

We anticipate a broad corrective process to emerge in the short-term (days-to-weeks), but the numbers suggest that there is enough residual buying pressure, particularly in software, for them to rally a little more.

