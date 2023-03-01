Industrial Metals Outperforming the S&P 500

While the major indices still try to sort out the next interest rate direction, soft, hard or no landing, and/or if inflation has peaked, a few stocks have dominated.

Companies like Steel Dynamics (both holdings in the quant model) are in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Why are Large Cap Leaders leading?

In the current environment, manufacturers are reliant on infrastructure for receiving and then delivering raw materials in a timely fashion.

Furthermore, the scarcer the supply of raw materials, the more expensive it is for manufacturers and consumers.

To date, stocks GE and STLD have rallied and withstood rising costs.

The beauty of quants is they do the math without judgement.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) may be on the verge of another breakout after a month of price consolidation.

STLD, according to our Triple Play, outperforms the benchmark.

And the real motion momentum indicator shows momentum improving but not yet wowing.

Wednesday’s close was the all-time highest close in STLD.

With indices red to flat, that is incredible.

This and Century Aluminum (CENX) featured earlier this week, are proof that commodities are still not only a thing- but THE thing.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary :

S&P 500 (SPY) 390 support with 405 closest resistance

Russell 2000 (IWM) MA support around 184. 190 has to clear

Dow (DIA) 326 support 335 resistance

Nasdaq (QQQ) 284 big support 300 resistance

Regional banks (KRE) 65.00 resistance 61 support

Semiconductors (SMH) 228 support 240 pivotal 248 key resistance

Transportation (IYT) 235 resistance as best Mod Fam performer and 228 support

Biotechnology (IBB) 125-130 new rangeRetail (XRT) Weak sector now-here comes more signs of stagflation

