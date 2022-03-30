If Australian Dollar Breaks Out, Commodities May Scream Higher!

Over the past 11 years, the Australian Dollar has been in a downtrend. Today’s chart highlights its falling channel marked by each (1).

Could we be nearing a change in trend?

Everything changed after the covid bottom in 2022. Since then, the Australian Dollar ($AU) has been in rally mode. And when $AU is strong, it usually means commodities are strong. Check!

The rally carried $AU up to the top of its falling channel (resistance) and it has been bumping up agains it for several months. The month of March has been bullish and has the Australian Dollar back knocking on breakout resistance at (2).

If the AU$ breaks out at (2), commodities should scream higher! Stay tuned!

Australian Dollar “monthly” Currency Chart

