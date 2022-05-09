How to Handle Monday’s Stock Market Liquidity Crunch

All the major indices tumbled on Monday leading to a large liquidation.

Even safety plays such as precious metals like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) were down on the day.

Many are wondering what to do as most financial planners tell their clients to hold onto positions since the market will inevitably come back.

With that said, our approach to managing trades whether for the long or short run stays the same. If the market is telling us to get out by hitting our stop level determined by technical analysis, we listen. This prevents us from getting badly hurt on our overall capital.

Getting out of trades also gives us time to take a fresh look at the market for new opportunities.

While the indices have broken down on the shorter-term daily chart, it should also be noted that the weekly picture is degrading.

Especially in the small-cap index Russell 2000 (IWM). In the above weekly chart, IWM has now broken its 200-Week moving average. This puts IWM into a distribution phase if it continues to hold under $176.14.

A distribution phase is created when the price is trading under the 200-MA while the 50-MA is over the 200-MA. Therefore, we should watch for IWMs price to either continues to hold its new phase or watch for a potential rally over at $176.14.

While we wait for the proverbial dust to settle, we are focusing our attention on the commodity space.

With inflation rising we see potential in sectors related to food, metals, and more.

Now is the time to wait and watch for low-risk trade setups.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) Watching to find support. Resistance at 410.

Russell 2000 (IWM) 176.14 200-WMA pivotal.

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) 322 support area.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 317 resistance.

KRE (Regional Banks) Watch to hold over 61.

SMH (Semiconductors) 225.80 needs to clear.

IYT (Transportation) 239 resistance. Watching to find support.

IBB (Biotechnology) Breaking down.

XRT (Retail) 70 now resistance.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.