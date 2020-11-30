Homebuilder Stocks Weak, Near-Term Pullback Likely

The homebuilder stocks and ETF (XHB) have been under-performing of late and are now in a weak position.

Just like watching paint dry, it looks like a turn is taking hold.

A handful of well-known homebuilder stocks are in weak positions, including DR Horton (DHI), KB Homes (KBH), Meritage Homes (MTH), Lennar (LEN), and Pulte Group (PHM). continues to look very weak and I like it most of the time as a short. LEN and PHM also look like good adds her.

Looking at the charts below, when you see red bars, it means the trend is in a weak position.

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.