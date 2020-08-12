History Says Gold Correction Could Lead to Big Rally!

Chris Kimble
By
Chris Kimble
-
gold price patterns repeat history new highs chart image august 12

Gold “monthly” Price Chart

Over a decade ago, Gold rallied past its 1980 highs and over $1000/oz at (1) on today’s chart.

That rise to new highs was met with a 30 percent correction at (2), followed by a blast off rally to new highs.

Is gold setting up for a repeat of its past?

Gold recently rallied past its 2011 highs and above $2000/oz. Could Gold soon turn lower for a sharp correction before another blast off toward $3000?

If so, Gold bulls should look for a pullback, before blasting higher. Stay tuned!

