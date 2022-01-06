Here’s Why Value Stocks May Shine In 2022

Growth stocks have out-performed value stocks for nearly 15 years, with a major surge from 2017 to 2020.

But the past two years have seen this turn into more of a tug-o-war as value stocks attempt to regain long lost favor.

Is a reversal of fortune underway?

It appears that way. Growth stocks leadership is waning and today’s chart highlights this. Below is a “monthly” performance ratio chart of the Growth Stocks ETF (VUG) versus the Value Stocks ETF (VTV). As you can see, the ratio double topped at (1) while breaking short-term trend support.

Yikes! And it is now testing support at (2). If this support fails to hold, it will suggest that a change of leadership is underway. Time for value stocks to shine? Stay tuned!

Growth Stocks ETF (VUG) / Value Stocks ETF (VTV) Ratio Chart

