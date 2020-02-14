Happy Valentine’s Day To Stock Bulls If This Measured Move Is Correct

German DAX Index “weekly” Chart

The German DAX is one of the more important global stock market indices, as it represents the largest economy / market in the Euro Zone.

So it would be a real treat for the bulls to see this stock market index breakout as we celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.”

The German DAX has formed a bullish ascending triangle over the past 3 years and it is currently attempting to breakout above the top at (1).

A measured move would add the height of the base at (A) on top of the breakout area (B) and suggest a potential price target of 18,000. That’s a nearly 30 percent rise from current prices!

So, Happy Valentine’s Day to stock market bulls… if this measured move is correct! Stay tuned.

