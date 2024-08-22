Gold / US Dollar Price Ratio Making Historic Move!

The price of Gold has been moving steadily higher over the past year, making new all-time highs. It’s currently trading over $2500!

And we have been forecasting and discussing this for the past two years. Read more here.

Today, we look at an important Gold price ratio — The Gold to US Dollar Ratio on a long-term “monthly” bar chart.

As you can see, the Gold/Dollar ratio is testing the 2011 high for the first time in history. And using the inverse head and shoulders breakout as our guide, we can project a measured move to the 30+ level… IF gold continues to breakout above (1).

With political uncertainty and war abroad, Gold could continue to shine. Stay tuned!

Gold / US Dollar “monthly” Price Ratio Chart

