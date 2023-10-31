Gold Testing Breakout Price Resistance… 3 Times A Charm?

Gold prices have made a strong reversal to the upside… and it came out of a quick downturn (catching traders leaning the wrong way).

Could this give rise to a definitive breakout?

Today’s chart looks at a longer-term “weekly” view and highlights the current setup. Still work to do for precious metals bulls, but worth putting on your radar.

$GLD Gold ETF “weekly” Chart

Here we can see the quick undercut of the 10/40 week moving averages… before reversing higher to overtake them. Price is now nearing a test of breakout resistance. Will 3 times be the charm?

