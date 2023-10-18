Gold Prices Clear Downtrend, Important Breakout Next?

Gold prices have bounced around during a volatile multi-month pullback. Each rally has been met with more selling.

Could that be changing soon?

Today’s “daily” chart of the Gold ETF (GLD) shows price breaking above its 5-month down-trend line at (1). This is good news for bulls as it changes the short-term technicals from bearish to neutral.

BUT something else is happening that could be very bullish for Gold. GLD is currently trying to break out above lateral resistance at (2).

I humbly feel that a breakout at (2) would be super bullish for Gold. Stay tuned!

Gold “daily” Price Chart

