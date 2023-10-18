Gold Prices Clear Downtrend, Important Breakout Next?

By
Chris Kimble
-

Gold prices have bounced around during a volatile multi-month pullback. Each rally has been met with more selling.

Could that be changing soon?

Today’s “daily” chart of the Gold ETF (GLD) shows price breaking above its 5-month down-trend line at (1). This is good news for bulls as it changes the short-term technicals from bearish to neutral.

BUT something else is happening that could be very bullish for Gold. GLD is currently trying to break out above lateral resistance at (2).

I humbly feel that a breakout at (2) would be super bullish for Gold. Stay tuned!

Gold “daily” Price Chart

gold price breakout chart october

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR