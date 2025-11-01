Gold Price Support Levels To Watch Near-Term

2025 has been a great year for precious metals investors (thus far).

Both Gold and Silver prices have soared as geopolitical turmoil at home and abroad has kept investors mindful.

That said, after a 10-week run up, Gold is finally pulling back. No one knows if this is the beginning of a more meaningful correction, or the end of a short-term correction.

Today, we look at the Gold ETF (GLD) to highlight some near-term price support levels that we can use as guide posts.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$GLD Gold Chart

While the recent low may hold and produce a tradable bottom, the first near-term level that I am watching is the 50-day moving average (which is also around the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the latest run up). If things were to get serious, GLD could retest the 320 area which is near its April high.

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.