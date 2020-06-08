Gold Futures Trading at Make or Break Support Level

Gold Futures Trading Chart for June 8

Gold futures are trading at a make or break critical spot heading into the new week.

To resume the uptrend, Gold must hold support here and pivot higher.

We have been bullish gold on these symmetrical pullbacks, letting the trend continue until it proves us wrong.

If support holds and a rally ensues, we could yet see $1860 Gold. Keeping stops are tight here.

See current thoughts on the August Gold Futures chart above.

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.