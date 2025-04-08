Gold Futures Prices Reversing Higher?

Gold has been an out-performer in 2025.

But even Gold hasn’t been immune from selling this past week. In fact, it seems like everything save treasury bonds has been hit.

Well, gold futures appear to be reversing higher at support (50-day moving average).

The caveat is that 2970 needs to continue to attract buyers if tested again. While there is risk of further downside, the up-trend is in tact and our long-term target remains at 3510.

Gold Futures Trading Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.