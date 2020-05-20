Gold Futures Press Higher: More Upside Ahead?

June Gold Futures Chart

Gold futures have been very strong this year, underscoring the market uncertainty due to coronavirus.

Today’s chart update is one of many bullish trading updates that we have posted here.

As you can see, gold is attempting to move higher once more. This comes off a bullish ellipse.

Higher price targets will come into view if support holds (stops at $1710).

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.