Gold Futures Hit Price Target, Reversal Risks Rising

Gold Futures Chart

Gold futures have achieved my MFU-4 price target of $1790 so I closed my long position and recommendation to clients.

An MFU-4 target is a zone where we would expect a pullback the degree to which is unknown. Given that, we are out for now and will reassess in the coming days.

Here are links to two of my recent trading articles regarding the Gold Rally:

Gold Futures Breakout and Gold Futures Gain Momentum, Upside Price Targets

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.