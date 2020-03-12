Gold Futures Decline (Trading Insights & Analysis)

Gold Futures Chart

On Monday morning, we posted a note about Gold Futures hitting our upside price target.

We noted that one could take profits, hedge, or go short over the near-term.

Since that note, Gold is down over 7 percent.

Price could fall a bit further, but I think it’s wise to close short positions and wait for the next reversal / signal.

Gold has fallen sharply and slipped below the 40 week moving average, similar to Feb 28. I’ll watch for the next signal.

