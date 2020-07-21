Gold Futures Breakout For One More Rally

Gold Futures Price Chart

We would be adding here as gold has started to break above the short-term down-trend line.

Gold has been one of our favorite bullish “long” plays this year.

The recent pullback to trend support appears over, and we continue to target $1860 from here.

Best to use “stops” and take fractions off as prices rise.

Please note that our initial long position came from a green “ellipse” buy signal on June 8. My articles are spilt between paid clients and free readers. That said, you will probably be able to find something similar in our article archives.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The author may have position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.