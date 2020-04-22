Gold Could Rise To $3000 If This Price Pattern Completes

Gold “weekly” Chart

In 2011, Gold bugs were gushing with bullish sentiment as Gold prices rallied sharply before peaking around $1900.

That peak formed at the 261.8 percent Fibonacci extension of the 1979 high / 1999 low at (1) on today’s chart.

The next 8 years saw Gold prices enter a bear market before bottoming and turning higher in what could be a cup and handle pattern setup.

This pattern has the attention of gold bulls. Now all we need to see is a handle form for this to pattern to be complete. That would entail a pullback and rally higher.

Should this pattern form and lead to new highs, it could then target $3000 (the 423.6 percent Fibonacci extension).

That kind of rally would be huge for gold bugs. Stay tuned!

