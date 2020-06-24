Gold Breakout Eyeing $1860 Price Target

Gold Futures Trading Chart

Gold continues to perform well.

And perhaps a little market volatility will kickstart this move higher.

Lots of symmetrical pullbacks during the past several weeks. The rally off the green support line is now trying to breakout.

Should the breakout see follow through buying, Gold futures could reach our $1860 MFU price target.

All trades require a plan with stops. In this case, we have a stop just below the 50 day moving average.

The author has a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.