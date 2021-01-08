General Electric Stock (GE) Poised For Move Up To $14.50

After a 3-week consolidation, General Electric’s stock (GE) looks ready for a strong move higher.

I have a near-term price target at $14.50, +28% from here.

Momentum is curling higher and GE stock looks poised to test its December highs. A move above that level will confirm the breakout higher.

Probably wise to use SPY as the hedge, along with a stop near recent lows around $10.35.

