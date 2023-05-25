Disney Stock (DIS) Seeking Shelter From The Storm

It’s been a rough couple of years for Disney and its stock price.

A mix of political headlines and lackluster earnings hit the company hard last year.

And just as investors became confident that the stock had bottomed at the end of last year, 2023 has brought a “troubled” rally. Moreover, that rally has lost its up-trend line and broken down.

Is Disney’s stock firmly in bearish hands? Not yet, but concerns continue to mount…

$DIS Disney “weekly” Stock Chart

On the longer-term chart, we can see that Disney stock (DIS) has lost its uptrend line and appears poised to retest its 2022 low.

$DIS Disney “daily” Stock Chart

Here we can see the enormous bearish reversal candle from February. That lead to a steep decline before bouncing. But the bounce has seen another reversal… this time in the form of a gap down (breaking below the 20/50/200 day moving averages.

No doubt, this is bearish price action. Bulls only hope is to defend the 2022 low and push for the start of a bullish wave 3.

