Digital Advertising Grows As Ad Landscape Evolves

“A man who stops advertising to save money is like the man who stops the clock to save time.” – Thomas Jefferson

As technologies evolve over time, the way businesses reach out to consumers also changes.

Prior to the internet, popular advertising mediums included newspapers, magazines, radio, billboards, and TV commercials to name a few.

Today, the landscape has changed dramatically presenting an opportunity.

The Evolution of Ads

The internet has come a long way, and as a result advertising has become much more accessible to smaller businesses.

Businesses would have to absorb upfront risk when paying for ads years ago – there was no guarantee they would ever get a return on their “investment”.

Today, advertisers can run campaigns aimed at specific audiences, and pay based on the number of clicks or impressions their ads get. There’s much less friction with self-serve solutions, and much more transparency in the process.

It’s interesting to think of the opportunity in advertising, and who the beneficiaries can be.

Today, Facebook and Google eat most of the internet ad spend, while other opportunities may lie in in-game advertising, virtual reality, and music streaming.

